Ariel Pink confirms he went to the Capitol to “show my support for the president”

As we're sure you've heard, yesterday (1/6) a mob of supporters incited by Trump stormed the US capitol, temporarily shutting down a vote to certify Biden as the next president, and leaving four dead, including one in a fatal shooting inside the building.

Apparently, among the Trump supporters who showed up to the Capitol were Ariel Pink and John Maus. As seen in a screenshot that's making the rounds on Twitter, director Alex Lee Moyer posted a photo to Instagram of herself on a hotel bed with Ariel and John, writing, "The day we almost died but had a great time instead."

In response to one of the people who shared the photo on Twitter, Ariel confirmed his presence, writing, "i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed."

Ariel has also been posting a slew of pro-Trump, anti-Biden, anti-BLM, and election fraud tweets:

John Maus, meanwhile, posted this:

Ariel Pink and John Maus weren't the only musicians who showed up at yesterday's riot. Jon Schaffer of Tampa metal band Iced Earth was apparently in attendance as well.

UPDATE: Bushwick venue Market Hotel, where, pre-pandemic, Ariel had been scheduled to perform, commented on the situation on Twitter, writing, "We can't guarantee Market Hotel will survive this pandemic but we can assure you that under no circumstances will Market Hotel be hosting Ariel Pink. The previously scheduled event with AP (which was inevitably going to be rescheduled) will not happen on any date. Nazis, fuck off.