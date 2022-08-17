Arlo McKinley announces fall US tour

Following the release of his newest album This Mess We're In last month, Arlo McKinley has announced a headlining US tour this fall. The tour hits all corners of the country, including a number of festival appearances at Peoria, IL's Blues Festival, Bristol, TN's Rhythm and Roots, Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival, Healing Appalachia Fest, and more. A couple Colorado dates will feature appearances by Jeremy Pinnell. See all dates, and the tour poster, below.

The tour reaches Brooklyn on September 13 at Baby's All Right. Tickets are on sale now.

We named Arlo one of 15 current country singers every indie fan needs to know, and his song "To Die For" is one of our favorite country songs of 2022. Listen below.

Arlo McKinley tour 2022 loading...

Arlo McKinley Tour Dates

8/17 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

8/18 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Ruin

8/19 - Wellston, MI - Hoxeyville Festival

8/25 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs

8/26 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8/27 - Fayetteville, AR - Fayetteville Roots Festival Late Night @ George's Majestic Lounge

8/28 - Springfield, MO - Southbound Bar & Grill

9/3 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Blues Festival

9/4 - Frisco, CO - Copper Mountain Resort*

9/5 - Avon, CO - Avon Performance Pavilion*

9/9 - Morehead, KY - Frankie's Plaza

9/10 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm and Roots

9/11 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm and Roots

9/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

9/14 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

9/15 - Boston, MA - Atwood's Tavern

9/16 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

9/17 - Burlington, VT - Nectar's

9/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

9/21 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

9/22 - Washington, DC - Hill Country Barbeque

9/24 - Lewisburg, WV - Healing Appalachia

10/1 - Middlesboro, KY - Cumberland Mtn Fall Festival

10/7 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell

10/15 - Chicago, IL - The Hideout

10/16 - Madison, WI - High Noon

10/18 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

10/19 - Des Moines, IA - xBk

10/21 - Boulder, CO - Velvet Elk Lounge

10/22 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

10/23 - Frisco, CO - 10Mile Music Hall

10/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10/27 - Garden City (Boise), ID - Visual Arts Collective

10/29 - Whitefish, MT - Remington Bar

10/30 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge

11/3 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

11/4 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

11/5 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre

11/8 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

11/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold-Diggers

11/11 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues

11/13 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

*featuring Jeremy Pinnell