Arlo McKinley announces fall US tour
Following the release of his newest album This Mess We're In last month, Arlo McKinley has announced a headlining US tour this fall. The tour hits all corners of the country, including a number of festival appearances at Peoria, IL's Blues Festival, Bristol, TN's Rhythm and Roots, Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival, Healing Appalachia Fest, and more. A couple Colorado dates will feature appearances by Jeremy Pinnell. See all dates, and the tour poster, below.
The tour reaches Brooklyn on September 13 at Baby's All Right. Tickets are on sale now.
We named Arlo one of 15 current country singers every indie fan needs to know, and his song "To Die For" is one of our favorite country songs of 2022. Listen below.
Arlo McKinley Tour Dates
8/17 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester
8/18 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Ruin
8/19 - Wellston, MI - Hoxeyville Festival
8/25 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs
8/26 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8/27 - Fayetteville, AR - Fayetteville Roots Festival Late Night @ George's Majestic Lounge
8/28 - Springfield, MO - Southbound Bar & Grill
9/3 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Blues Festival
9/4 - Frisco, CO - Copper Mountain Resort*
9/5 - Avon, CO - Avon Performance Pavilion*
9/9 - Morehead, KY - Frankie's Plaza
9/10 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm and Roots
9/11 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm and Roots
9/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
9/14 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery
9/15 - Boston, MA - Atwood's Tavern
9/16 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music
9/17 - Burlington, VT - Nectar's
9/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe
9/21 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
9/22 - Washington, DC - Hill Country Barbeque
9/24 - Lewisburg, WV - Healing Appalachia
10/1 - Middlesboro, KY - Cumberland Mtn Fall Festival
10/7 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell
10/15 - Chicago, IL - The Hideout
10/16 - Madison, WI - High Noon
10/18 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
10/19 - Des Moines, IA - xBk
10/21 - Boulder, CO - Velvet Elk Lounge
10/22 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
10/23 - Frisco, CO - 10Mile Music Hall
10/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
10/27 - Garden City (Boise), ID - Visual Arts Collective
10/29 - Whitefish, MT - Remington Bar
10/30 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge
11/3 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
11/4 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
11/5 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre
11/8 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
11/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold-Diggers
11/11 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues
11/13 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
*featuring Jeremy Pinnell