Arlo McKinley preps new music, announces spring tour

Ohio alt-country singer Arlo McKinley's 2020 LP Die Midwestern was one of the best debut albums of its kind in recent memory, and he's now promising that a followup is on the way via John Prine's Oh Boy Records. Details like title and release date are still TBA, but Arlo just announced a spring tour and he's promising to debut new music on the road. Things kick off on 4/29 in West Virginia and wrap up at Tennessee's Bloomin BBQ & Bluegrass Festival in May, and Arlo hits NYC, DC, Worcester, and more in between.

The NYC shows happen on May 9 and 14 at Mercury Lounge, and tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Back in 2020, Arlo spoke to us about his favorite punk and metal albums.

Arlo McKinley -- 2022 Tour Dates

4/29 - White Sulphur Springs, WV - Cross Creek on Main

4/30 - Wilkesboro, NC - MerleFest

5/4 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

5/5 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

5/6 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

5/7 - Huntersville, NC - NC Brewers & Music Festival

5/9 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

5/12 - Wayne, PA - 118 North

5/13 - Worcester, MA - Off The Rails

5/14 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

5/17 - Washington, DC - Hill Country BBQ

5/18 - Berlin, MD - Globe Gastro Theater

5/21 - Sevierville, TN - Bloomin BBQ & Bluegrass Festival