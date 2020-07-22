Arlo McKinley releasing ‘Die Midwestern’ on John Prine’s label (watch video for new song)

As we recently mentioned, Ohio-born country singer Arlo McKinley caught the ear of the late John Prine before his passing, and Prine signed Arlo to his Oh Boy Records, who will release Arlo's debut album Die Midwestern on August 14 (pre-order). Arlo made the album with a very impressive team -- it was produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Prine, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, etc) and his backing band includes Ken Coomer (Uncle Tupelo, Wilco), Rick Steff (Cat Power, Hank Williams Jr.), and Reba Russell (Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison) -- and it's not hard to hear what John Prine saw in him. His songs have an instantly classic, timeless feel, like you've known them your whole life even when you're hearing them for the first time. And as much as Arlo clearly takes influence from '60s/'70s folk, country, and rock, his music sounds as fresh and relevant today as the aforementioned Jason Isbell and Margo Price do.

We're premiering the new song "Gone For Good" and its video, and this song is yet another fine example of what makes Arlo's music so appealing. He tells us, "I wrote this song after a serious long relationship of mine ended. It’s me realizing how short I fell on even trying to make it work. It’s about the hurt I went and put on my mind and body because I knew that I had taken years of someone’s life. That’s how I saw it at least. I think it’s about feeling guilt so much for failing and then welcoming hurt because you think you deserve it."

You can really feel the guilt and the hurt in Arlo's painfully honest lyricism, and the video -- which is part narrative, part performance footage -- helps tell the story too. Watch/listen below.

Tracklist

We Were Alright

Die Midwestern

She’s Always Around

Bag of Pills

The Hurtin’s Done

Suicidal Saturday Night

Once Again

Whatever You Want

Gone For Good

Walking Shoes