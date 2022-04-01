Arlo Parks announces fall North American tour
Arlo Parks toured last fall in support of her Mercury Prize-winning debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, and is on the road now with Clairo. She just announced she'll be back this fall for her biggest headline tour yet. It immediately follows the two Canadian shows she has opening for Florence + The Machine, and includes stops in Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Webster Hall on September 8. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale starting Tuesday, April 5 at 10 AM local.
Meanwhile, Arlo Parks is up for Best New Artist at the Grammys this Sunday, where her competition is Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Olivia Rodrigo, and Saweetie. Good luck, Arlo!
Arlo also just covered previous Best New Artist winner Kaytranada and Syd's collaborative track "You're The One" for Spotify, and you can listen to that below.
ARLO PARKS - 2022 TOUR DATES
APR 2, 2022 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA - w/ Clairo
APR 5, 2022 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ - w/ Clairo
APR 7, 2022 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX - w/ Clairo
APR 9, 2022 - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX - w/ Clairo
APR 10, 2022 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX - w/ Clairo
APR 16, 2022 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA
APR 23, 2022 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA
JUN 3, 2022 - Love Saves The Day - Bristol, UK
JUN 4, 2022 - Live at Leeds - Leeds, UK
JUN 5, 2022 - We Love Green Festival - Paris, France
JUN 10, 2022 - Maifield Derby - Mannheim, Germany
JUN 10, 2022 - JUN 12, 2022 - Melt Festival - Gräfenhainichen, Germany
JUN 11, 2022 - Rosendal - Stockholm, Sweden
JUN 11, 2022 - JUN 12, 2022 - Parklife Festival - Manchester, UK
JUN 17, 2022 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN
JUN 22, 2022 - Aviva Stadium - Dublin, Ireland - w/ Harry Styles
JUN 22, 2022 - JUN 26, 2022 - Glastonbury Festival - Pilton, UK
JUN 25, 2022 - The O2 - London, UK - w/ Billie Eilish
JUN 30, 2022 - Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0 - Vilnius, Lithuania
JUL 1, 2022 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark
JUL 10, 2022 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain
JUL 12, 2022 - Somerset House - London, UK
JUL 14, 2022 - Gurtenfestival - Bern, Switzerland
AUG 9, 2022 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia
AUG 10, 2022 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia
AUG 11, 2022 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Australia
AUG 13, 2022 - The Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia
AUG 16, 2022 - AUG 20, 2022 - Vodafone Paredes de Coura - Paredes de Coura, Portugal
AUG 19, 2022 - Lowlands Festival - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
AUG 20, 2022 - Pukkelpop - Hasselt, Belgium
SEP 2, 2022 - Place Bell - Laval, QC - w/ Florence + The Machine
SEP 3, 2022 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON - w/ Florence + The Machine
SEP 6, 2022 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA
SEP 8, 2022 - Webster Hall - New York, NY
SEP 12, 2022 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.
SEP 14, 2022 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA
SEP 16, 2022 - The Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI
SEP 17, 2022 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
SEP 18, 2022 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL
SEP 20, 2022 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN
SEP 21, 2022 - The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI
SEP 23, 2022 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO
SEP 24, 2022 - Rockwell at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT
SEP 26, 2022 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR
SEP 27, 2022 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA
SEP 29, 2022 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA
OCT 2, 2022 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
OCT 4, 2022 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ
OCT 10, 2022 - The Joy Theater - New Orleans, LA
OCT 12, 2022 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA
NOV 2, 2022 - Iceland Airwaves Festival - Reykjavík, Iceland