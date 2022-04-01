Arlo Parks announces fall North American tour

Arlo Parks toured last fall in support of her Mercury Prize-winning debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, and is on the road now with Clairo. She just announced she'll be back this fall for her biggest headline tour yet. It immediately follows the two Canadian shows she has opening for Florence + The Machine, and includes stops in Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on September 8. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale starting Tuesday, April 5 at 10 AM local.

Meanwhile, Arlo Parks is up for Best New Artist at the Grammys this Sunday, where her competition is Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Olivia Rodrigo, and Saweetie. Good luck, Arlo!

Arlo also just covered previous Best New Artist winner Kaytranada and Syd's collaborative track "You're The One" for Spotify, and you can listen to that below.

ARLO PARKS - 2022 TOUR DATES

APR 2, 2022 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA - w/ Clairo

APR 5, 2022 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ - w/ Clairo

APR 7, 2022 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX - w/ Clairo

APR 9, 2022 - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX - w/ Clairo

APR 10, 2022 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX - w/ Clairo

APR 16, 2022 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

APR 23, 2022 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

JUN 3, 2022 - Love Saves The Day - Bristol, UK

JUN 4, 2022 - Live at Leeds - Leeds, UK

JUN 5, 2022 - We Love Green Festival - Paris, France

JUN 10, 2022 - Maifield Derby - Mannheim, Germany

JUN 10, 2022 - JUN 12, 2022 - Melt Festival - Gräfenhainichen, Germany

JUN 11, 2022 - Rosendal - Stockholm, Sweden

JUN 11, 2022 - JUN 12, 2022 - Parklife Festival - Manchester, UK

JUN 17, 2022 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

JUN 22, 2022 - Aviva Stadium - Dublin, Ireland - w/ Harry Styles

JUN 22, 2022 - JUN 26, 2022 - Glastonbury Festival - Pilton, UK

JUN 25, 2022 - The O2 - London, UK - w/ Billie Eilish

JUN 30, 2022 - Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0 - Vilnius, Lithuania

JUL 1, 2022 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

JUL 10, 2022 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

JUL 12, 2022 - Somerset House - London, UK

JUL 14, 2022 - Gurtenfestival - Bern, Switzerland

AUG 9, 2022 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia

AUG 10, 2022 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia

AUG 11, 2022 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Australia

AUG 13, 2022 - The Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia

AUG 16, 2022 - AUG 20, 2022 - Vodafone Paredes de Coura - Paredes de Coura, Portugal

AUG 19, 2022 - Lowlands Festival - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

AUG 20, 2022 - Pukkelpop - Hasselt, Belgium

SEP 2, 2022 - Place Bell - Laval, QC - w/ Florence + The Machine

SEP 3, 2022 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON - w/ Florence + The Machine

SEP 6, 2022 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

SEP 8, 2022 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

SEP 12, 2022 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

SEP 14, 2022 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

SEP 16, 2022 - The Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

SEP 17, 2022 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

SEP 18, 2022 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

SEP 20, 2022 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

SEP 21, 2022 - The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

SEP 23, 2022 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

SEP 24, 2022 - Rockwell at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

SEP 26, 2022 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

SEP 27, 2022 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

SEP 29, 2022 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

OCT 2, 2022 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

OCT 4, 2022 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

OCT 10, 2022 - The Joy Theater - New Orleans, LA

OCT 12, 2022 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

NOV 2, 2022 - Iceland Airwaves Festival - Reykjavík, Iceland