Arlo Parks announces new album ‘My Soft Machine’ ft. Phoebe Bridgers, shares “Weightless”

Arlo Parks has announced new album My Soft Machine, which will be out May 26 via Transgressive Records. It's the follow-up to her Mercury Prize-winning 2021 debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, and Phoebe Bridgers (who she's covered and performed with) features on "Pegasus."

Says Arlo of the album: "The world/our view of it is peppered by the biggest things we experience - our traumas, upbringing, vulnerabilities almost like visual snow. This record is life through my lens, through my body - the mid 20s anxiety, the substance abuse of friends around me, the viscera of being in love for the first time, navigating PTSD and grief and self sabotage and joy, moving through worlds with wonder and sensitivity- what it’s like to be trapped in this particular body. There is a quote from a Joanna Hogg film called The Souvenir, it’s an A24 semi-autobiographical film with Tilda Swinton - it recounts a young film student falling in love with an older, charismatic man then being drawn into his addiction - in an early scene he’s explaining why people watch films - 'we don’t want to see life as it is played out we want to see life as it is experienced in this soft machine.' So there we have it... My Soft Machine."

The first single from the album is "Weightless," a buoyant bubble of jazzy, effervescent pop produced by Paul Epworth. Arlo says it "surrounds the painful experience of caring deeply about someone who only gives you tiny breadcrumbs of affection. It’s about suddenly realising that a person has dulled your edges and embarking on the slow journey back to being a brighter version of yourself." Watch the video below.

Arlo will be on tour across Europe in September, with more dates still to be announced. Head below for her current tour schedule.

My Soft Machine:

1.Bruiseless

2.Impurities

3.Devotion

4.Blades

5.Purple Phase

6.Weightless

7.Pegasus ft. Phoebe Bridgers

8.Dog Rose

9.Puppy

10.I'm Sorry

11.Room (red wings)

12.Ghost

Arlo Parks - 2023 Tour Dates

9/5 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

9/14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

9/15 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

9/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

9/19 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

9/21 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia

9/28 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo