Arlo Parks’ ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ wins 2021 Mercury Prize
Arlo Parks' Collapsed In Sunbeams has won the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize, the prestigious annual award for Best British Album. Parks beat out shortlisted albums from SAULT, Mogwai, Black Country, New Road , Wolf Alice, Nubya Garcia, Laura Mvula, and more for the award.
The award was given out at a gala ceremony tonight in London and you can watch Parks' performance of "Too Good" from it, and check out the full list of Mercury Prize nominees and listen to Collapsed in Sunbeams, below.
Arlo will be touring the US in 2022, including dates with Billie Eilish and Clairo.
2021 HYUNDAI MERCURY MUSIC PRIZE NOMINEES
WINNER: Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
BERWYN – DEMOTAPE/VEGA
Black Country, New Road – For the First Time…
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises
Ghetts – Conflict of Interest
Hannah Peel – Fir Wave
Laura Mvula – Pink Noise
Mogwai – As the Love Continues
Nubya Garcia – SOURCE
SAULT – Untitled (Rise)
Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend