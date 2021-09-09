Arlo Parks’ ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ wins 2021 Mercury Prize

Arlo Parks' Collapsed In Sunbeams has won the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize, the prestigious annual award for Best British Album. Parks beat out shortlisted albums from SAULT, Mogwai, Black Country, New Road , Wolf Alice, Nubya Garcia, Laura Mvula, and more for the award.

The award was given out at a gala ceremony tonight in London and you can watch Parks' performance of "Too Good" from it, and check out the full list of Mercury Prize nominees and listen to Collapsed in Sunbeams, below.

Arlo will be touring the US in 2022, including dates with Billie Eilish and Clairo.

2021 HYUNDAI MERCURY MUSIC PRIZE NOMINEES

WINNER: Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

BERWYN – DEMOTAPE/VEGA

Black Country, New Road – For the First Time…

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises

Ghetts – Conflict of Interest

Hannah Peel – Fir Wave

Laura Mvula – Pink Noise

Mogwai – As the Love Continues

Nubya Garcia – SOURCE

SAULT – Untitled (Rise)

Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend