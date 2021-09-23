Arlo Parks makes NYC live debut (pics, video, setlist)
Arlo Parks recently won the 2021 Mercury Prize for her debut LP, Collapsed in Sunbeams, and she made her NYC live debut this week with a trio of shows, at Sheen Center for WFUV on Monday (9/20), Baby's All Right on Tuesday (9/21) and Music Hall of Williamsburg on Wednesday (9/22). The sold out Baby's and MHOW dates had both been rescheduled due to COVID, and at each she performed most of her new album, along with a few older songs. You can see pictures from MHOW by Ellen Qbertplaya, including of NYC collective MICHELLE, who opened, along with video clips and setlists from MHOW and Baby's, below.
Arlo has tour dates with Billie Eilish and Clairo coming up in 2022, and she has more headlining dates coming up through October this year.
SETLIST: ARLO PARKS @ BABY'S ALL RIGHT, 9/21/2021
Hurt
Green Eyes
Cola
Just Go
Portra 400
Romantic Garbage
Too Good
Caroline
Collapsed in Sunbeams
Eugene
Black Dog
Sophie
Super Sad Generation
Encore:
Hope
SETLIST: ARLO PARKS @ MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG, 9/22/2021
Hurt
Green Eyes
Cola
Just Go
Portra 400
Romantic Garbage
Too Good
Caroline
Collapsed in Sunbeams
Eugene
Black Dog
Sophie
Super Sad Generation
Encore:
Hope