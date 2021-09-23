Arlo Parks makes NYC live debut (pics, video, setlist)

Arlo Parks recently won the 2021 Mercury Prize for her debut LP, Collapsed in Sunbeams, and she made her NYC live debut this week with a trio of shows, at Sheen Center for WFUV on Monday (9/20), Baby's All Right on Tuesday (9/21) and Music Hall of Williamsburg on Wednesday (9/22). The sold out Baby's and MHOW dates had both been rescheduled due to COVID, and at each she performed most of her new album, along with a few older songs. You can see pictures from MHOW by Ellen Qbertplaya, including of NYC collective MICHELLE, who opened, along with video clips and setlists from MHOW and Baby's, below.

Arlo has tour dates with Billie Eilish and Clairo coming up in 2022, and she has more headlining dates coming up through October this year.

SETLIST: ARLO PARKS @ BABY'S ALL RIGHT, 9/21/2021

Hurt

Green Eyes

Cola

Just Go

Portra 400

Romantic Garbage

Too Good

Caroline

Collapsed in Sunbeams

Eugene

Black Dog

Sophie

Super Sad Generation

Encore:

Hope

