Arlo Parks reschedules US shows & adds dates

Arlo Parks released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, in January, but of course, because of coronavirus, she hasn't been able to tour in support of it. She's planning to change that this year, though, and she's announced rescheduled North American shows, and two new ones, for the fall.

The first rescheduled date, at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on September 21, is sold out, but there's also a new NYC date for the next night, at Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 22, and tickets are on sale for that show now.

After NYC, Arlo heads to LA for a pair of shows, at The Moroccan Lounge on October 14 (tickets) and Echoplex on October 15 (tickets).

Arlo also has shows scheduled in Europe and the UK starting in April, and before that, a livestream set on Bandsintown's subscription service. See all her dates below.

ARLO PARKS: 2021 TOUR

Fri, APR 9 LE BOTANIQUE Brussels, Belgium

Sat, APR 10 ROTONDES Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Wed, MAY 12 Gorilla Manchester, United Kingdom

Thu, MAY 13 The Great Escape 2020 Brighton, United Kingdom

Tue, MAY 18 The Mash House Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Wed, MAY 19 Saint Luke's Glasgow, United Kingdom

Fri, MAY 21 Chalk Brighton, United Kingdom

Sat, MAY 22 Dublin, Ireland

Tue, MAY 25 The Hare and Hounds Birmingham, United Kingdom

Wed, MAY 26 Belgrave Music Hall Leeds, United Kingdom

Sat, MAY 29 Rescue Rooms Nottingham, United Kingdom

Sun, MAY 30 Thekla Bristol, United Kingdom

Wed, JUN 2 Village Underground London, United Kingdom

Thu, JUN 3 Village Underground London, United Kingdom

Fri, JUN 4 Melt Festival 2021 Gräfenhainichen, Germany

Thu, JUN 17 Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland

Fri, JUN 25 Parc de Champagne Reims, France

Tue, AUG 3 Arts Club Liverpool, United Kingdom

Fri, AUG 13 MS Dockville 2020 Hamburg, Germany

Tue, AUG 17 O2 Academy Oxford Oxford, United Kingdom

Tue, SEP 21 Baby's All Right Brooklyn, NY

Wed, SEP 22 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Thu, OCT 14 The Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles, CA

Fri, OCT 15 Echoplex Los Angeles, CA

Mon, NOV 1 Bristol, United Kingdom

Wed, NOV 3 London, United Kingdom

Thu, NOV 4 London, United Kingdom

Tue, NOV 9 Manchester, United Kingdom

Sun, NOV 14 LE TRABENDO (Parc de la Villette) Paris, France

Wed, NOV 17 Hotel Cecil København K, Denmark

Thu, NOV 18 Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany

Sun, NOV 21 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

Mon, NOV 22 Gebäude 9 Cologne, Germany

Wed, NOV 24 Ampere Munich, Germany

Fri, NOV 26 Mascotte Zurich, Switzerland

Sat, NOV 27 Milano, Italy

Mon, NOV 29 Barcelona, Spain

Tue, NOV 30 Madrid, Spain

Wed, DEC 1 Bordeaux, France

Thu, DEC 2 Ninkasi GERLAND Lyon, France

Mon, DEC 6 Tourcoing, France

Tue, DEC 7 Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Thu, DEC 9 Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands

Fri, DEC 10 Tivoli Vredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands

Sun, DEC 12 Bruxelles, Belgium

Mon, DEC 13 Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany