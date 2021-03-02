Arlo Parks reschedules US shows & adds dates
Arlo Parks released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, in January, but of course, because of coronavirus, she hasn't been able to tour in support of it. She's planning to change that this year, though, and she's announced rescheduled North American shows, and two new ones, for the fall.
The first rescheduled date, at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on September 21, is sold out, but there's also a new NYC date for the next night, at Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 22, and tickets are on sale for that show now.
After NYC, Arlo heads to LA for a pair of shows, at The Moroccan Lounge on October 14 (tickets) and Echoplex on October 15 (tickets).
Arlo also has shows scheduled in Europe and the UK starting in April, and before that, a livestream set on Bandsintown's subscription service. See all her dates below.
ARLO PARKS: 2021 TOUR
Fri, APR 9 LE BOTANIQUE Brussels, Belgium
Sat, APR 10 ROTONDES Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Wed, MAY 12 Gorilla Manchester, United Kingdom
Thu, MAY 13 The Great Escape 2020 Brighton, United Kingdom
Tue, MAY 18 The Mash House Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Wed, MAY 19 Saint Luke's Glasgow, United Kingdom
Fri, MAY 21 Chalk Brighton, United Kingdom
Sat, MAY 22 Dublin, Ireland
Tue, MAY 25 The Hare and Hounds Birmingham, United Kingdom
Wed, MAY 26 Belgrave Music Hall Leeds, United Kingdom
Sat, MAY 29 Rescue Rooms Nottingham, United Kingdom
Sun, MAY 30 Thekla Bristol, United Kingdom
Wed, JUN 2 Village Underground London, United Kingdom
Thu, JUN 3 Village Underground London, United Kingdom
Fri, JUN 4 Melt Festival 2021 Gräfenhainichen, Germany
Thu, JUN 17 Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland
Fri, JUN 25 Parc de Champagne Reims, France
Tue, AUG 3 Arts Club Liverpool, United Kingdom
Fri, AUG 13 MS Dockville 2020 Hamburg, Germany
Tue, AUG 17 O2 Academy Oxford Oxford, United Kingdom
Tue, SEP 21 Baby's All Right Brooklyn, NY
Wed, SEP 22 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Thu, OCT 14 The Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles, CA
Fri, OCT 15 Echoplex Los Angeles, CA
Mon, NOV 1 Bristol, United Kingdom
Wed, NOV 3 London, United Kingdom
Thu, NOV 4 London, United Kingdom
Tue, NOV 9 Manchester, United Kingdom
Sun, NOV 14 LE TRABENDO (Parc de la Villette) Paris, France
Wed, NOV 17 Hotel Cecil København K, Denmark
Thu, NOV 18 Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Sun, NOV 21 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
Mon, NOV 22 Gebäude 9 Cologne, Germany
Wed, NOV 24 Ampere Munich, Germany
Fri, NOV 26 Mascotte Zurich, Switzerland
Sat, NOV 27 Milano, Italy
Mon, NOV 29 Barcelona, Spain
Tue, NOV 30 Madrid, Spain
Wed, DEC 1 Bordeaux, France
Thu, DEC 2 Ninkasi GERLAND Lyon, France
Mon, DEC 6 Tourcoing, France
Tue, DEC 7 Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Thu, DEC 9 Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Fri, DEC 10 Tivoli Vredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands
Sun, DEC 12 Bruxelles, Belgium
Mon, DEC 13 Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany