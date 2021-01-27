Arlo Parks covers Clairo, shares “Hope” ++ preorder her LP on ltd edition color vinyl

Rising UK artist Arlo Parks releases her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, this Friday (preorder it here), and ahead of that she's shared one more single, the lovely "Hope." It's her "favourite song on the record," she says, continuing, "“The song surrounds isolation, being present in your pain and knowing that you’re not the only one on the planet feeling low. I think especially in times like these it’s important to focus on the inevitability that things will get better." She calls its video, which you can watch below, "a story of acceptance, friendship and working through trauma."

To celebrate the album, Arlo has a few virtual events coming up. At 9 PM ET tonight (1/27), she'll perform and talk with SiriusXMU's Jenny Eliscu on Channel 35 (home of BrooklymVegan Blog Radio), and on Friday at 3 PM ET, a variety show, Tonight With Arlo Parks, featuring special guests Romy (the xx), Dave Okumu, and Glass Animals, streams on Amazon Music's Twitch. Arlo is also doing a performance and Q&A for Amoeba Music on February 3 at 6 PM ET.

For the SiriusXMU appearance, Arlo delivered her minimal, stripped down cover of "Bags" by Clairo (who also appears on Arlo's album on the song "Green Eyes"), which she previously did during her "lo-fi lounge" sessions last year. Hear the new rendition below.

