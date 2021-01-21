Arlo Parks streaming album release variety show ft. Romy (The xx) & more

Up-and-coming UK powerhouse Arlo Parks' anticipated debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, comes out next week, on January 29 via Transgressive Records. Leading up to its release, she's shared a series of ethereal singles, including the vulnerable and beautiful "Caroline," and the warm and hypnotic "Green Eyes," which features backing vocals and guitar from Clairo. You can view a few of Arlo's music videos and the record's tracklisting below.

In celebration of Collapsed In Sunbeams' release, a new hour-long variety show, Tonight With Arlo Parks, will stream at 3 PM ET on the 29th, on Amazon Music's Twitch.

Tonight With Arlo Parks, which was filmed to mimic a traditional variety show, will feature live tracks performed by Arlo, including the debut live performances of songs off her new album. It will also include conversations, poetry readings, and collaborations with a few special guests, including Romy (the xx), Dave Okumu, and Glass Animals.

"I've always wanted to put together an evening of live music and intimate conversations and in times like these it feels even more special," Arlo says. "It's a blessing to be able to invite people into my musical world and spread a bit of light."

"In a time where we’re all unable to leave our homes or travel, we wanted to make something that served a little like an escape to somewhere else," co-director Louis Bhose says. "Music and performance are by their very nature entrancing and transportative, and we wanted to create a moment, or series of moments, that perhaps you can get lost in. Artists often have to fit into a format; this time, we wanted to build a format around the artist instead. Arlo is the perfect person to guide the viewer through a world, being that her words and music are an absolute encapsulation of our era. We hope that Tonight With Arlo Parks has the scope to surprise, soothe and entertain."

Following its debut on Twitch and the Amazon Music app on Friday, it'll also be available on-demand on Prime Video starting Monday, February 1st. Watch the trailer below.

Meanwhile, Arlo is also sharing a track-by-track video all about her new album, in place of a cancelled livestream performance at Rough Trade East. It airs tonight (1/21) at 8 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Another livestream and Q&A with Arlo happens on February 3rd at 6 PM ET. Amoeba Music is hosting the show, and the first 75 people who pre-order the album will receive access.

Arlo also recently did an interview with New York Times, where she commented on the intimacy of the record, among other things, saying, "I think during this time where the space between people is so pronounced and the chaos can feel overwhelming, the songs touch a specific, vulnerable part of people."

COLLAPSED IN SUNBEAMS TRACKLIST

1.Collapsed In Sunbeams

2.Hurt

3.Too Good

4.Hope

5.Caroline

6.Black Dog

7.Green Eyes

8.Just Go

9.For Violet

10.Eugene

11.Bluish

12.Portra 400