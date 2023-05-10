Arlo Parks taps Phoebe Bridgers for new single “Pegasus”

Arlo Parks has shared another single from her anticipated new album My Soft Machine, this one featuring Phoebe Bridgers, who she's covered and performed with. "Pegasus" opens as a soft, piano-driven ballad before skippy electronic production brightens it. Phoebe comes in on the second verse for distinct harmonies, melting into the layered chorus thereafter. "'Pegasus' is about experiencing the warmth and lightness of good love for the first time. It also explores how the absence of chaos and the presence of real connection can be a little bit terrifying after a long time of not having it," Arlo says. Listen to "Pegasus" below.

My Soft Machine comes out May 26 via Transgressive Records, and Arlo will be on tour in the coming months supporting it. Her only stateside date for now is in Washington, DC, at All Things Go Festival. All dates below.

Arlo Parks -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/24 - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm w/ Banquet Records (intimate outstore performance)*

5/29 - London, UK - Rough Trade East, Early Show (in-store performance + signing)*

5/29 - London, UK - Rough Trade East, Late Show (in-store performance + signing)*

6/14 - Leeds, UK – The Wardrobe w/ Crash Records (intimate outstore performance, late show – 9pm)*

7/5 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ebisu Garden Hall*

7/6 – Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro

7/8 – Seoul, South Korea @ Musinsa Garage

7/14 - New Plymouth, New Zealand @ Night Light Festival

7/17 - Melbourne, Australia @ Forum

7/20 - Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

7/22 - Byron Bay, Australia @ Splendour In The Grass

7/23 - Adelaide, Australia @ The Gov

7/25 - Perth, Australia @ Astor Theatre

8/5 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival

8/26 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/27 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

9/5 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

9/13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

9/14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso*

9/15 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

9/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt*

9/19 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

9/21 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia

9/28 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/1 - Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival

* = Sold out