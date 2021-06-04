Armand Hammer announce tour, including dates w/ The Alchemist & Soul Glo

Armand Hammer, the duo of ELUCID and billy woods, followed their 2020 album Shrines, one of our favorite albums of 2020, with this year's excellent collaboration with The Alchemist, Haram. They've now announced a fall tour beginning in September and running through November. It includes stops in Austin, Chicago, Omaha, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Toronto, Montreal, and more, and you can see all dates below.

Two of the CA dates, Los Angeles (September 19 at The Echoplex) and Santa Ana (September 18 at Constellation Room), are with The Alchemist, and Philadelphia (October 9 at First Unitarian Church) is with hardcore greats Soul Glo, a killer double bill. Tickets to all dates are on sale now.

Before the tour begins, Armand Hammer also have the recently announced free NYC show at SummerStage in Central Park on August 15, which features The Alchemist, Moor Mother, Fielded and KAYANA. You'll need to request tickets through SummerStage's site to attend, which you can do starting three weeks before the show.

Stream Haram below.

ARMAND HAMMER: 2021 TOUR

8/15 - NYC - SummerStage at Central Park ^

9/7 – Austin – Antone’s

9/8 – Dallas / Ft. Worth – Tulips

9/10 – Chicago – Pitchfork Festival

9/12 Milwaukee – Cactus Club

9/14 – Lawrence – The Bottleneck

9/15 – Omaha – The Waiting Room

9/16 – Minneapolis – Turf Club

9/18 – Santa Ana – Constellation Room *

9/19 – Los Angeles – The Echoplex *

9/21 – San Francisco – The Independent

9/22 – Boise – Treefort Festival

9/23 – Portland – Mississippi Studios

10/7 – Detroit – Magic Bag

10/8 – Cleveland – Mahall’s

10/9 – Philly – First Unitarian Church

10/10 – Boston – The Middle East

10/14 – Atlanta – The Masquerade (Hell)

11/13 – Toronto – Lee’s Palace

11/14 – Montreal – Bar Le Ritz

* - w/ The Alchemist

^ - w/ The Alchemist, Moor Mother, Fielded and KAYANA