Armand Hammer and The Alchemist's hugely anticipated collaborative album Haram arrives at midnight (3/26), and they've just shared its first single, hours ahead of the full album's release. The new song is called "Black Sunlight" and it features KAYANA, and it's a lively cut that finds Armand Hammer's billy woods and ELUCID trading verses over a warped, vintage soul sample from Alchemist. Listen below.