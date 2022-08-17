Armani Caesar announces ‘The Liz 2,’ teams with Benny the Butcher & Stove God Cooks on new song

Armani Caesar has announced a sequel to 2020's The Liz, The Liz 2, due September 2 via Griselda Records. The first single is "Hunnit Dolla Hiccup," which features her Griselda labelmate Benny the Butcher and fellow Upstate NY rapper Stove God Cooks, all three of whom were in the house at Benny's Black Soprano Family takeover of Knitting Factory Brooklyn earlier this week (8/15). The song is cut from the hard, gritty cloth that most Griselda stuff is cut from, and it's great stuff. Check it out below.