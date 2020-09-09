Armani Caesar details Griselda debut ‘The Liz Tape,’ shares “Simply Done” video

As mentioned, new Griselda signee Armani Caesar pushed her Griselda debut The Liz Tape back due to DJ Shay's untimely death, but now a new official release date, more details, and a new video is here. The video is for the recently released, DJ Premier-produced, Benny the Butcher-featuring single "Simply Done," and that's one of two tracks with Benny, plus Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine each appear as well. In addition to DJ Premier, production comes from JR Swiftz, Camoflauge Monk, 808 Mafia, Animoss, Denny Laflare, Bone8, and StinDrms.

Armani says, "I’m dropping The Liz for the culture. For all the people that grew up loving hip hop for the art of it not just the beats. I’ve studied this and I’m so proud of this body of work. I want to dedicate this to Demetrius 'DJ Shay' Robinson. The first person to ever take a chance on me musically. He believed in my talent long before anybody else knew my name. There would be no 'Armani Caesar' if it hadn’t been for him. So I’m doin this one for Shay. I hope it makes him proud."

Griselda label head Westside Gunn adds, "It’s funny how people talk abut Armani like I just found her and she don’t belong in her spot and shit was given to her not knowing she a product of DJ Shay. He signed her 11 years ago, she had to rap with the best of the best as the ONLY female. This wasn’t overnight, that woman really cut from our cloth."

Watch the new video and check out the tracklist below. The Liz drops September 18 via Griselda Records.

Meanwhile, Conway's new album From King to a GOD comes out this Friday (9/11) via Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE (with an updated tracklist including three DJ Shay interludes and two bonus tracks), and Westside Gunn's Shady Records debut (and third album of 2020) Who Made The Sunshine is on the way too.

For more Griselda, read: Freddie Gibbs, Griselda, Boldy James, Alchemist & the new-old sound of rap in 2020

The Liz Tape Tracklist

Sissy Intro

Countdown (prod. JR Swiftz)

Mac 10s For Everybody feat. Westside Gunn (prod. Denny Laflare)

The Liz (prod. Camoflauge Monk)

Gucci Casket feat. Conway The Machine (prod. JR Swiftz)

Drill-A-Rama feat. Benny The Butcher (prod. 808 Mafia)

Simply Done feat. Benny The Butcher (prod. DJ Premier)

Yum Yum (prod. Bone8)

Palm Angles (prod, Animoss)

Ginger Rothstein (prod. StinDrms)

Mani Moves Freestyle (BONUS TRACK)

--

Conway also put out a new video for his Method Man collab "Lemon," which you can watch and check out the updated tracklist to FKTG:

From King to a GOD Tracklist

1. From King…

2. Fear Of GOD f. DeJ Loaf

3. Lemon f. Method Man

4. Dough & Damani

5. Juvenile Hell f. Havoc, Lloyd Banks & Flee Lord

6. Words From Shay Interlude

7. Front Lines

8. Anza

9. Seen Everything But Jesus f. Freddie Gibbs

10. Words From Shay Interlude 2

11. Spurs 3 f. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher

12. Forever Droppin’ Tears f. Elcamino

13. Words From Shay Interlude 3

14. Jesus Khrysis

15. Nothin Less Or More

--