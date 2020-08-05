Armani Caesar makes Griselda debut with “Simply Done” (ft. Benny the Butcher & DJ Premier)

In my recent article "Freddie Gibbs, Griselda, Boldy James, Alchemist & the new-old sound of rap in 2020," I said that my favorite verse on Westside Gunn's recently-released Flygod Is An Awesome God 2 came from one of Griselda's newest signings, Armani Caesar. Now, Armani has released her first single for the label. It's called "Simply Done," it features Griselda's Benny the Butcher, and it was produced by the legendary DJ Premier. It's cold, dark, hard-hitting rap that sounds straight out of the boom bap era that DJ Premier helped define, and it sounds great in 2020 too. Listen below and stay tuned for more from the very promising Armani Caesar.

Meanwhile, Benny the Butcher's Black Soprano Family released a new mixtape last week (that we named one of the best rap albums of July), and Westside Gunn's third album of 2020 is due via Shady Records this month.