Armor For Sleep announce first album in 15 years (new single & behind-the-scenes video)

NJ's Armor For Sleep were staples of the early 2000s emo boom, having released two beloved LPs on Equal Vision before moving to a major for one last album and EP and then breaking up in 2009. They did some reunion shows over the years, and now they've announced a new album for the first time in 15 years, The Rain Museum, due September 9 via their original label Equal Vision (pre-order). Lead singer Ben Jorgensen gives the following background on the album:

Back in 2020, at the start of the pandemic and at the start of our collective lockdown, I made it my mission to finish writing a concept album that I had the idea for for many years but was never able to bring to life. The Rain Museum was initially a short story I wrote many years ago about a post-apocalyptic Earth and a mysterious museum in the middle of the desert. Weaving the story into an album was going to be my quarantine project. Unfortunately, my marriage of nearly eight years and basically my entire life fell apart as I was beginning the writing process. The one thing I had in my life to divert my attention from what I was going through was the creative process of writing that album… so I decided to push through and keep working on the record…but something weird happened. Because I couldn’t ignore what I was going through personally, I wound up writing myself and what I was going through into the story of the album and into the world I had been creating for this concept record. In the end, it’s an album about facing some of the most painful parts of being human and how lost we can get. I just hope it will speak to people going through their own dark times, as my favorite art certainly helped me get through mine.

The first taste of the album is "How Far Apart," a spacious, atmospheric emo song that stays true to the band's classic sound without feeling rehashed or outdated. It comes with a cinematic video directed by The Number 12 Looks Like You's Jesse Korman, and you can check that out below.

We're also premiering a behind-the-scenes video made during the video shoot, featuring interviews with band members, Jesse, and video stars Stephanie Darakjian and Vincent Daniels, and you can check that out below too.

Armor For Sleep are also gearing up to open part of fellow early 2000s emo staples Dashboard Confessional and former Something Corporate frontman Andrew McMahon's co-headlining tour, including the NYC-area shows at Pier 17 (8/12) and Stone Pony Summer Stage (8/13). They'll also be at emo nostalgia fest When We Were Young, alongside Dashboard, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and much more. All dates are listed below.

Armor For Sleep Rain Museum loading...

Tracklist

The Rain Museum

How Far Apart

See You On The Other Side

World Burn Down

In This Nightmare Together

New Rainbows

I’m Not Myself

Whatever Who Cares

Rather Drown

A Teardrop On The Surface Of The Sun

Tomorrow Faded Away

Spinning Through Time

Armor For Sleep -- 2022 Tour Dates

7/31 - The Fillmore (Minneapolis, MN)*

8/1 - The Village Theatre (Davenport, IA)^

8/2 - St. Louis Music Park (Maryland Heights, MO)*

8/4 - Rock The Ruins (Indianapolis, IN)*

8/5 - Agora Theater & Ballroom (Cleveland, OH)*

8/6 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center (Cincinnati, OH)*

8/8 - Kemba Live! (Columbus, OH)*

8/9 - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards (Lafayette, NY)*

8/10 - Toyota Oakdale Theatre (Wallingford, CT)*

8/12 - The Rooftop At Pier 17 (New York, NY)*

8/13 - Stone Pony Summer Stage (Asbury Park, NJ)*

8/14 - Skyline Stage At The Mann (Philadelphia, PA)*

10/22 - 10/23, 10/29 - When We Were Young Fest (Las Vegas, NV)

^ - headlining show