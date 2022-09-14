Arm’s Length announce debut LP ‘Never Before Seen, Never Again Found,’ share new song

Ontario emo band Arm's Length put out one of 2021's best punk releases with their self-released Everything Nice EP, and now they've announced their first full-length album, Never Before Seen, Never Again Found, due October 28 via Wax Bodega (pre-order). The album was produced by Anton DeLost (Seaway, Bearings, etc), and the first taste is "Object Permanence," a soaring, widescreen, 2000s-style emo/post-hardcore song that picks up where Everything Nice left off and pushes the band towards even bigger and better things. "This is one of our darkest and most heavy songs yet," vocalist Allen Steinberg says. "We still sought out to keep all of the melodic aspects, and tried to get better at storytelling in our lyrics. We hope you can resonate with the song in some shape, way or form. Blue beyond belief, baby." Check out the song and its video below.

Speaking about the album overall, Allen says, "Never Before Seen, Never Again Found tells a story from start to finish. It’s a combination of sounds and topics we’ve experimented with before, but we think we’ve taken things to another level through song structure and more vivid storytelling. We truly hope anyone listening can relate to these songs and feel something when they listen."

Arm's Length are also supporting Young Culture and Super American on tour, and then playing a headlining show with Barely Civil and Tiny Voices. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Overture

2. Object Permanence

3. Aries (Moth Song)

4. Tough Love

5. Formative Age

6. Muscle Memory

7. Playing Mercy

8. Everything As I Knew It

9. In Loving Memory

10. Family and Friends

11. Dirge

Arm's Length -- 2022 Tour Dates

supporting Young Culture and Super American:

October 22 – Louisville, KY – Portal

October 23 – Nashville, TN – The End

October 25 – Dallas, TX – Cheap Steaks

October 26 – Austin, TX – Spiderhouse

October 27 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

October 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

October 30 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

October 31 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

November 2 – Seattle, WA – Vera

November 3 – Portland, OR – Mano Oculta

November 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Beehive

November 6 – Denver, CO – HQ

November 8 – Kansas City, MO – Rino

November 9 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

November 10 – Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar

November 11 – Franklin, WI – JJ’s Bar & Grill*

* Headline show w/ Barely Civil and Tiny Voices