Arm’s Length tell us about their 10 favorite albums of 2021

Ontario emo band Arm's Length cracked out 50 best punk albums of 2021 list with their Everything Nice EP, and they'll continue to support it on tour opening for Heart Attack Man in 2022 (including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on 4/9). With the year coming to a close, we asked the band what their favorite albums of 2021 were, and they made a list that includes recent tourmates nothing,nowhere. and Jail Socks, along with a handful of other punk/emo-centric bands, Taylor Swift, and more. They also provided commentary on each pick, and you can read their full list below...

nothing,nowhere. - Trauma Factory

His best album yet. Hooks after hooks after hooks. Front to back ragers. Was honoured to hear songs from this album every night on tour with him.

Flight Mode - TX, 98

Beautiful emo from Norway. Amazing album to listen to in the autumn.

Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor’s Version)

One of the best songwriters ever in the world.

Jail Socks - Coming Down

Fantastic rock and roll album. "Caving In" and "Sick Weather" are the best Jail Socks songs. They’re so talented and we’ve absolutely loved being on tour with them.

Super American - SUP

Great pop-punk record. Honest and clever ass lyrics. Crazy songwriters. One love.

Regrown - Closed Casket Material

One of the most underrated releases from this year. Super raw and emotional. Bringing back that 2013 sound.

Porter Robinson - Nurture

Lots of really nice sounds.

Turnstile - GLOW ON

So good. Should’ve been nominated for a Grammy.

Kaonashi - Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year

One of the most experimental bands in hardcore. Heartbreaking lyrics. Amazing people.

dltzlk - Frailty

Crazy first album from a talented artist. Very promising.

--

Heart Attack Man / Covey / Arm's Length / Blood Root - Tour Dates

3/9 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

3/10 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

3/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory

3/12 – Orlando, FL @ Henao Contemporary Center

3/13 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

3/15 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

3/16 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

3/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

3/19 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

3/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Peppermint Club

3/21 – Oakland, CA @ Star Line Social Club

3/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield

3/25 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

3/26 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

3/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive

3/30 – Denver, CO @ HQ

3/31 – Kansas City, MO @ The Rino

4/1 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

4/2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

4/3 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

4/5 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

4/6 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

4/7 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

4/8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

4/9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Zone 1 (Buggin instead of Blood Root)

4/10 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

4/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

4/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

4/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

4/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom