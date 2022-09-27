Arooj Aftab adds free NYC show to fall tour

Arooj Aftab just played a stunning show at The Temple of Dendur at The Met, and she's now announced another NYC date happening next month. She'll perform at Symphony Space on October 19. It's free with RSVP to attend.

Arooj's most recent album, Vulture Prince, came out in 2021 (and was one of our favorites of the year), and she also has October dates coming up in San Francisco, Northampton, and Boston, followed by a European run in November. See all dates below.

AROOJ AFTAB: 2022 TOUR

Oct 2 Sun Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2022 San Francisco, CA, United States

Oct 19 Wed Symphony Space New York, NY, United States

Oct 28 Fri BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity Northampton, MA, United States

Oct 29 Sat Berklee Performance Center Boston, MA, United States

Nov 1 Tue Teatro Maria Matos Lisboa, Portugal

Nov 2 Wed Casa da Musica Porto, Portugal

Nov 3 Thu Sala Galileo Madrid, Spain

Nov 4 Fri Trekanten Oslo Sentrum, Norway

Nov 5 Sat Iceland Airwaves Music Festival 2022 Reykjavík, Iceland

Nov 8 Tue Inkonst Malmö, Sweden

Nov 9 Wed Hotel Cecil København K, Denmark

Nov 12 Sat Rockit Festival 2022 Da Groningen, Netherlands

Nov 13 Sun Sonic City Festival 2022 Kortrijk, Belgium

Nov 21 Mon Église Saint-Eustache Paris, France

Nov 24 Thu Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 25 Fri Korzo Theater Den Haag, Netherlands

Nov 26 Sat Babylon Istanbul, Turkey

See more pictures from Arooj's show at The Met below.