Arooj Aftab announces fall North American tour

Brooklyn-based Pakistani ambient artist and composer Arooj Aftab released her third album, Vulture Prince, in April, and she's announced a North American tour supporting it this fall. She'll be joined by the Vulture Prince Ensemble, which includes Maeve Gilchrist on harp, Terry Riley's son Gyan Riley on guitar, Shahzad Ismaily on bass, Kenji Herbert on guitar, Greg Fox of Liturgy, Uniform, Ex Eye, etc on drums, Petros Klampanis on double bass, and Darian Donovan Thomas on violin.

The dates run from August through October, with shows in Brooklyn, Boise (Treefort Festival), Portland, Los Angeles, Columbus, Philadelphia, Austin (Levitation), and more. Following the tour, Aroof supports Caroline Polachek in NYC. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Pioneer Works on September 3 (tickets), and the LA show is at Lodge Room on September 27 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, are on sale now.

Ahead of her tour, Arooj is also performing with Vijay Iyer and Rafiq Bhatia at a mutual aid fundraiser for COVID-19 relief across South Asia, which will stream live from MoMA PS1's Courtyard on July 22 at 5 PM ET.

Stream Vulture Prince below.

AROOJ AFTAB: 2021 TOUR

08/21 Barbes In The Woods – Montague, MA

08/29 Carlsbad Music Festival – Carlsbad, CA

09/02 ODA [Summer Series] – Online Stream

09/03 Pioneer Works - Brooklyn, NY

09/09 The Thing In The Spring – Peterborough, NH

09/25 Treefort Music Festival – Boise, ID

09/26 Holocene – Portland, OR

09/27 Lodge Room – Los Angeles, CA

10/16 Wexner Center For The Arts – Columbus, OH

10/20 World Live Café – Philadelphia, PA

10/30 Levitation Festival – Austin, TX

12/02 Terminal 5 – New York, NY (sold out)* *supporting Caroline Polachek