Arooj Aftab covers Rosalía’s “Di Mi Nombre” (listen)

To celebrate Sunday's Grammy awards, Spotify has been releasing new entries in its singles series this week, having this year's Best New Artist nominees cover past nominees. The final entry in the series is a particularly exciting one: Arooj Aftab covers Rosalía's El Mal Querer track "Di Mi Nombre." Arooj strips the track of a little of its pop sheen with her Qawali-inspired version, which is very worth hearing. It's paired with a re-imagined version of her own song "Baghon Main," and you can stream both below.

Arooj has a deluxe edition of her excellent 2021 album Vulture Prince on the way, and she has some shows coming up, including Pitchfork Fest, a date on Courtney Barnett's traveling Here and There Fest, THING, Coachella, and more. Her next NYC show is at Knockdown Center on May 1, part of their Outline:Spring event. See all of her upcoming dates below.

AROOJ AFTAB: 2022 TOUR

Apr 9, 2022 Mission Creek Festival Iowa City, IA

Apr 10, 2022 The Parkway Theater Minneapolis, MN

Apr 11, 2022 Constellation Chicago, IL

Apr 15, 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival Indio, CA

Apr 18, 2022 The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA

Apr 22, 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival Indio, CA

May 1, 2022 Knockdown Center New York, NY Outline Series

Jun 11, 2022 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs

Jun 15, 2022 OLT Rivierenhof Antwerp, Deurne

Jun 17, 2022 Barbican London, England

Jun 30, 2022 Roskilde Festival Roskilde, Zealand

Jul 3, 2022 Down The Rabbit Hole Ewijk, GE

Jul 8, 2022 The Axis Club Toronto, ON

Jul 16, 2022 Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago, IL

Aug 20, 2022 Green Man Crickhowell, UK

Aug 27, 2022 This Aint No Picnic Pasadena, CA

Sep 3, 2022 Here And There Festival Denver, CO