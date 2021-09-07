Arooj Aftab played Pioneer Works with the Vulture Prince Ensemble (pics)

Arooj Aftab kicked off the September leg of her fall tour, supporting her new album Vulture Prince, on Friday (9/3) at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn. For these dates, Arooj is supported by The Vulture Prince Ensemble which features an impressive lineup of musicians including Shahzad Ismaily (bass/Moog), Gyan Riley (guitar), Maeve Gilchrist (harp), Darian Donovan Thomas (violin), Greg Fox (drums), and Kenji Herbert (guitar). The whole of Vulture Prince was played, and for an encore they performed "Aey Na Balam" from her debut album, Bird Under Water.

Opening the night was guitarist Yasmin Williams who played her instrument in a few creative ways, with added elements such as kalimba and a bow. Pictures of the entire night are in the gallery below.

Arooj will be back in NYC in late fall to open Caroline Polachek's sold out show at Terminal 5 on December 2.