Arooj Aftab played The Met’s Temple of Dendur (pics, video)

Arooj Aftab has been on the road supporting one of our favorite albums of 2021, Vulture Prince, and Thursday (9/22) found her in NYC for a very special show, at The Met's magnificent Temple of Dendur. The gorgeous surroundings amplified the beauty of Arooj's hypnotic, otherworldly music, and she was joined by frequent collaborators Darian Donovan Thomas on violin, Gyan Riley guitar, Maeve Gilchrist on harp, and Shahzad Ismaily bass. A truly memorable evening!

See pictures by Ellen Qbertplaya, and a couple of fan-taken videos below.

Arooj has another museum show coming up at Los Angeles' The Broad on Saturday (9/24). See all of her upcoming dates below.

AROOJ AFTAB: 2022 TOUR

Sep 24 Sat The Broad Los Angeles, CA, United States

Sep 26 Mon Aladdin Theater Portland, OR, United States

Oct 2 Sun Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2022 San Francisco, CA, United States

Oct 28 Fri BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity Northampton, MA, United States

Oct 29 Sat Berklee Performance Center Boston, MA, United States

Nov 1 Tue Teatro Maria Matos Lisboa, Portugal

Nov 2 Wed Casa da Musica Porto, Portugal

Nov 3 Thu Sala Galileo Madrid, Spain

Nov 4 Fri Trekanten Oslo Sentrum, Norway

Nov 5 Sat Iceland Airwaves Music Festival 2022 Reykjavík, Iceland

Nov 8 Tue Inkonst Malmö, Sweden

Nov 9 Wed Hotel Cecil København K, Denmark

Nov 12 Sat Rockit Festival 2022 Da Groningen, Netherlands

Nov 13 Sun Sonic City Festival 2022 Kortrijk, Belgium

Nov 21 Mon Église Saint-Eustache Paris, France

Nov 24 Thu Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 25 Fri Korzo theater Den Haag, Netherlands

Nov 26 Sat Babylon Istanbul, Turkey