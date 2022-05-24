Arooj Aftab playing The Met’s Temple of Dendur

Arooj Aftab released one of our favorite albums of 2021, Vulture Prince, a little over a year ago, and she's been playing shows supporting it, with more lined up this summer and fall. She's added a new NYC show, happening at The Met on September 22. It takes place in the museum's magnificent Temple of Dendur, where they've hosted shows before, and should make for a very special evening. Tickets are on sale now.

Arooj also has a museum show coming up in Los Angeles, part of The Broad's 2022 Summer Happenings series. Her upcoming shows includes also include festival dates at Newport Folk Festival, Pitchfork Festival, This Ain't No Picnic, Courtney Barnett's Here and There fest, and more. See all dates below.

AROOJ AFTAB: 2022 TOUR

Jun 3, 2022 Musiques Métisses Festival Angoulême, France

Jun 8, 2022 Les Trinitaires Outdoor Series Metz, France

Jun 10, 2022 Maifeld Derby Festival Mannheim, Germany

Jun 11, 2022 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs

Jun 12, 2022 Beyond The Pale Festival Wicklow, Ireland

Jun 14, 2022 De Duif Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jun 15, 2022 OLT Rivierenhof Antwerp, Deurne

Jun 16, 2022 St Georges Brighton, UK

Jun 17, 2022 Barbican London, England

Jun 25, 2022 Rock In Rio Lisbon, Portugal

Jun 26, 2022 MUSCARIUM#8, Palácio da Pena Sintra, Portugal

Jun 30, 2022 Roskilde Festival Roskilde, Zealand

Jul 3, 2022 Down The Rabbit Hole Ewijk, GE

Jul 5, 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival Montreal, Canada

Jul 7, 2022 Festival d'été de Québec Quebec City, Canada

Jul 8, 2022 The Axis Club Toronto, ON

Jul 9, 2022 Winnipeg Folk Festival Winnipeg, MB

Jul 16, 2022 Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago, IL

Jul 22, 2022 Newport Folk Festival Newport, RI

Jul 25, 2022 Salaam Festival Manchester, UK

Jul 30, 2022 Fengaros Festival Larnaca, Cyprus

Aug 3, 2022 Festival Suoni Controvento Gubbio, Italy

Aug 4, 2022 Teatro Sociale Capovolto Trento, Italy

Aug 6, 2022 OFF Festival Katowice, Poland

Aug 7, 2022 Divadlo Archa Prague, Czechia

Aug 9, 2022 Sogodbe Series, Cankarjev dom Ljubljana, Slovenia

Aug 12, 2022 Way Out West Festival Gothenburg, Sweden

Aug 13, 2022 Mela Festival Oslo, Norway

Aug 17, 2022 Winterthurer Musikfestwochen Winterthur, Switzerland

Aug 18, 2022 Jazzweek Cologne, Germany

Aug 20, 2022 Green Man Crickhowell, UK

Aug 21, 2022 Edinburgh International Festival Edinburgh, UK

Aug 23, 2022 Kampnagel Sommerfest Hamburg, Germany

Aug 24, 2022 Pop Kultur Festival Berlin, Germany

Aug 27, 2022 This Aint No Picnic Pasadena, CA

Aug 28, 2022 THING Festival Seattle, WA

Sep 2, 2022 Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park Houston, TX

Sep 3, 2022 Here And There Festival Denver, CO

Sep 22, 2022 The Met Temple of Dendur New York, NY

Sep 24, 2022 The Broad Los Angeles, CA