Arooj Aftab playing The Met’s Temple of Dendur
Arooj Aftab released one of our favorite albums of 2021, Vulture Prince, a little over a year ago, and she's been playing shows supporting it, with more lined up this summer and fall. She's added a new NYC show, happening at The Met on September 22. It takes place in the museum's magnificent Temple of Dendur, where they've hosted shows before, and should make for a very special evening. Tickets are on sale now.
Arooj also has a museum show coming up in Los Angeles, part of The Broad's 2022 Summer Happenings series. Her upcoming shows includes also include festival dates at Newport Folk Festival, Pitchfork Festival, This Ain't No Picnic, Courtney Barnett's Here and There fest, and more. See all dates below.
AROOJ AFTAB: 2022 TOUR
Jun 3, 2022 Musiques Métisses Festival Angoulême, France
Jun 8, 2022 Les Trinitaires Outdoor Series Metz, France
Jun 10, 2022 Maifeld Derby Festival Mannheim, Germany
Jun 11, 2022 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs
Jun 12, 2022 Beyond The Pale Festival Wicklow, Ireland
Jun 14, 2022 De Duif Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 15, 2022 OLT Rivierenhof Antwerp, Deurne
Jun 16, 2022 St Georges Brighton, UK
Jun 17, 2022 Barbican London, England
Jun 25, 2022 Rock In Rio Lisbon, Portugal
Jun 26, 2022 MUSCARIUM#8, Palácio da Pena Sintra, Portugal
Jun 30, 2022 Roskilde Festival Roskilde, Zealand
Jul 3, 2022 Down The Rabbit Hole Ewijk, GE
Jul 5, 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival Montreal, Canada
Jul 7, 2022 Festival d'été de Québec Quebec City, Canada
Jul 8, 2022 The Axis Club Toronto, ON
Jul 9, 2022 Winnipeg Folk Festival Winnipeg, MB
Jul 16, 2022 Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago, IL
Jul 22, 2022 Newport Folk Festival Newport, RI
Jul 25, 2022 Salaam Festival Manchester, UK
Jul 30, 2022 Fengaros Festival Larnaca, Cyprus
Aug 3, 2022 Festival Suoni Controvento Gubbio, Italy
Aug 4, 2022 Teatro Sociale Capovolto Trento, Italy
Aug 6, 2022 OFF Festival Katowice, Poland
Aug 7, 2022 Divadlo Archa Prague, Czechia
Aug 9, 2022 Sogodbe Series, Cankarjev dom Ljubljana, Slovenia
Aug 12, 2022 Way Out West Festival Gothenburg, Sweden
Aug 13, 2022 Mela Festival Oslo, Norway
Aug 17, 2022 Winterthurer Musikfestwochen Winterthur, Switzerland
Aug 18, 2022 Jazzweek Cologne, Germany
Aug 20, 2022 Green Man Crickhowell, UK
Aug 21, 2022 Edinburgh International Festival Edinburgh, UK
Aug 23, 2022 Kampnagel Sommerfest Hamburg, Germany
Aug 24, 2022 Pop Kultur Festival Berlin, Germany
Aug 27, 2022 This Aint No Picnic Pasadena, CA
Aug 28, 2022 THING Festival Seattle, WA
Sep 2, 2022 Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park Houston, TX
Sep 3, 2022 Here And There Festival Denver, CO
Sep 22, 2022 The Met Temple of Dendur New York, NY
Sep 24, 2022 The Broad Los Angeles, CA