Arooj Aftab tells us about the music she listened to in college

Arooj Aftab has had quite a year, releasing the gorgeous, tranquil Vulture Prince back in April, and it's gone on to be one of the most acclaimed albums of the year, making Best of 2021 lists from Pitchfork, NPR, Gorilla Vs Bear and more. It also got her nominated for two 2022 Grammys: Best New Artist, where she's up against Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo, and Saweetie; and Best Global Music Performance where she's up against Femi Kuti, Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy, Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo, and Wizkid featuring Tems.

You can listen to Vulture Prince, and watch Arooj's recent NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, below.

We've been asking artists for their own end-of-year lists, and when we asked Arooj for her's, she counter-offered with a different list: 10 songs that represented what she listened to while at Berklee College of Music. "They aren't in a 'top ten' order per say, but definitely represent the different waves of personal musical interest over those 5 years," Arooj tells us. "Especially what I was listening to despite being at a jazz music school in Boston, and being immersed in music all the time just by design." Check out the list, and listen to a playlist of it, below.

Arooj recently wrapped up her fall tour which included dates with Caroline Polachek. She'll be back out in 2022, including dates surrounding her appearances at San Francisco's Noise Pop fest and Knoxville's Big Ears. All dates are listed below.

Arooj Aftab: "Top 10 Songs That Represent What I Listened To In College"

1. Have You Got It In You - Imogen Heap

2. Diagonals - StereoLab

3. Solea - Anoushka Shankar

4. Your Eyes - Amel Larrieux

5. Midnight Marauders - Fat Freddy's Drop

6. Carry Me On My Way - James Taylor

7. Ari's Eyes - Victor Wooten

8. I Got Cash - Brooklyn Funk Essentials

9. Boston - Lalah Hathaway

10. Pernambucobucolismo - Marisa Monte

AROOJ AFTAB - 2022 TOUR DATES

FEB 3, 2022 - Redgrave Theatre - Bristol, UK

FEB 4, 2022 - Kings Place - London, England

FEB 5, 2022 - Leaf - Liverpool, UK

FEB 6, 2022 - Celtic Connections, MacKintosh Church - Glasgow, UK

FEB 7, 2022 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

FEB 19, 2022 - The Old Church Concert Hall - Portland, OR

FEB 20, 2022 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

FEB 22, 2022 - Noise Pop Festival - San Francisco, CA

MAR 23, 2022 - North Beach Bandshell - Miami Beach, FL

MAR 25, 2022 - Big Ears Festival - Knoxville, TN

MAR 27, 2022 - Crosstown Arts - Memphis, TN

APR 10, 2022 - The Parkway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

APR 11, 2022 - Constellation - Chicago, IL

NOV 6, 2022 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs