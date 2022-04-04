Art d’Ecco announces new album ‘After The Head Rush’ (watch the “Only Ones” video)

Canadian artist Art d'Ecco has announced his third album, After The Head Rush, that's due June 24 via Paper Bag Records. Art produced it himself, and the album was mixed by Mark Lawson (Arcade Fire, The Unicorns).

"Maximalism!" Art says of his vision for After the Head Rush. "I wanted to produce a big, bright, sparkly album. Along the lines of something you hear in a Tears For Fears or Peter Gabriel record, or something Bob Clearmountain would have mixed in the '80s."

The album includes recent single "Palm Slave" and the new single is "Only Ones," a big, glammy stomper of a track with a mile-wide chorus. You can watch the video, directed by Brandon William Fletcher, below.

Art d'Ecco - After The Head Rush

01. Palm Slave

02. I Was A Teenager

03. Only Ones

04. Until The Sun Comes Up

05. Midlife Crisis

06. Get Loose

07. Run Away

08. SAD Disco Light

09. Erasure

10. After The Head Rush