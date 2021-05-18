Art d’Ecco released ‘In Standard Definition,’ covered The Jam’s “That’s Entertainment”

Art d'Ecco hasbeen making glammy, new wave-inspired rock for the better part of a decade that recalls everything from Eno, Jobriath and Bowie to Gary Numan. Klaus Nomi and The Cars. Art just released their third album, In Standard Definition, which is packed with punchy, super-catchy songs and if you haven't checked it out yet, you can listen below.

Though the cement is still wet on the album, Art is already back with this cover The Jam's classic "That's Entertainment." Art gives a pretty straight read on the song, but ups the saturation just a little. Art says it "forms the perfect sonic prologue to my record, written by a master lyricist and poet," adding that the song brings to mind "The growing pains of my youth with a sprinkle of hope and aspiration. I picture an optimistic young man not yet jaded by the world."

"That's Entertainment" premieres in this post and you can listen below.