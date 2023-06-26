Art Feynman (Luke Temple) announces new album, shares “All I Can Do” video

Luke Temple is back with his third album as his groovy alter ego Art Fenman, titled Be Good the Crazy Boys and out November 10 via Western Vinyl. Unlike his first two albums, which were recorded by Temple on cassette four-track, this one was made live in the studio with a full band. Temple says, "Sonically, I was inspired by records that were recorded at the late Compass Point Studios in the Bahamas such as Grace Jones' Private Life, Lizzy Mercier Descloux's Mambo Nassau, and Talking Heads' Remain in Light."

You can hear those inspirations on breezy, danceable first single "All I can Do." Says Temple, "It’s kind of about the butterfly effect we have on our own lives. What seems like a mistake in the past or present may inform some kind of success in the future. We are moved through life by much more than we are consciously aware of and most often only through making the mistake and suffering the consequence can the unconscious become conscious. Hence hindsight is always 20/20."

Watch the "All I Can Do" video, and check out Be Good the Crazy Boys' artwork and tracklist, below.

Be Good The Crazy Boys:

1. Early Signs of Rhythm

2. In CD

3. Therapy at 3pm

4. All I Can Do

5. He Dances Light

6. PASSED OVER

7. Chasing My Life

8. Desperately Free

9. I Do