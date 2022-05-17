Art Moore announce debut LP, share new single “Muscle Memory”

Taylor Vick of Boy Scouts and Ezra Furman collaborators Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks released their first single as Art Moore last month, and they've now announced their debut self-titled album, due out August 5 via ANTI- Records. See the tracklist below.

They've now shared the first track and first song they wrote together, "Muscle Memory," another appealingly dreamy, atmospheric indie rock track that they say is "about the different phases in life. How friendships and relationships change over time and how we come to deal with it." Watch the video, directed by Rocco Rivetti, below.

Art Moore will be on tour in September when they support Ezra Furman at some shows. See all of their upcoming dates below.

ART MOORE - ART MOORE TRACKLIST

Muscle Memory

Sixish

Snowy

Bell

A Different Life

Rewind

October

Habit

Something Holy

Inspiration and Fun

ART MOORE: 2022 TOUR W/ EZRA FURMAN

Sep-12 Montreal, QC La Sala Rossa

Sep-13 Toronto, ON The Rec Room

Sep-14 Detroit, MI The Loving Touch

Sep-15 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

Sep-17 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

Sep-18 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

Sep-19 Providence, RI Fete Lounge

Sep-20 Boston, MA The Sinclair

Sep-21 New York, NY Webster Hall