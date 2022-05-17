Art Moore announce debut LP, share new single “Muscle Memory”
Taylor Vick of Boy Scouts and Ezra Furman collaborators Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks released their first single as Art Moore last month, and they've now announced their debut self-titled album, due out August 5 via ANTI- Records. See the tracklist below.
They've now shared the first track and first song they wrote together, "Muscle Memory," another appealingly dreamy, atmospheric indie rock track that they say is "about the different phases in life. How friendships and relationships change over time and how we come to deal with it." Watch the video, directed by Rocco Rivetti, below.
Art Moore will be on tour in September when they support Ezra Furman at some shows. See all of their upcoming dates below.
ART MOORE - ART MOORE TRACKLIST
Muscle Memory
Sixish
Snowy
Bell
A Different Life
Rewind
October
Habit
Something Holy
Inspiration and Fun
ART MOORE: 2022 TOUR W/ EZRA FURMAN
Sep-12 Montreal, QC La Sala Rossa
Sep-13 Toronto, ON The Rec Room
Sep-14 Detroit, MI The Loving Touch
Sep-15 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
Sep-17 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
Sep-18 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
Sep-19 Providence, RI Fete Lounge
Sep-20 Boston, MA The Sinclair
Sep-21 New York, NY Webster Hall