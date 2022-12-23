Artists list their favorite albums of 2022

We've been asking artists about their favorite albums of the year, and in case you've missed any, we've now rounded them all up in one place. Click the linked names for year-end lists from:

* Cassandra Jenkins

* Brainiac

* Speed

* Liela Moss (The Duke Spirit)

* Kenny William (White Lung)

* Thoughtcrimes

* Uniform

* Scowl

* Ben Hozie (Bodega)

* John Rossiter (Young Jesus)

* The Last Gang

* Indigo Sparke

* Meg Duffy (Hand Habits)

* Sour Widows

* Steve Von Till (Neurosis)

* Nick Hamm (Citizen)

* Ceremony

* Cult Of Luna

* Blondshell

* Lowly

* Simulakra

* The Dirty Nil

* Friendship

* Tess Roby

* Tyler, the Creator

* Dreamwell's KZ and Aki

* fallfiftyfeet

* Jordana

* Hatchie

* Karly Hartzman (Wednesday)

* Jim Ward (Sparta)

* John Ross (Wild Pink)

* Foreign Hands

* SRSQ

* Andy Bell (Ride)

* Sera Timms (Black Math Horseman)

* High Vis

* Andrew Broder (Fog, Lambchop, Joe Rainey)

* Max Tundra

* James Bowman (Against Me!)

* Knifeplay

* Anxious

* Jae Matthews (Boy Harsher)

* Praise

* Sweet Pill

* Sobs

* Gustaf

* Ethan McCarthy (Primitive Man, Vermin Womb)

* Taylor Skye (Jockstrap)

* End It

* Knocked Loose's Bryan Garris and Isaac Hale

* Steve Mason (ex-Beta Band)

* Livvy Bennett (Mamalarky)

* Cola

* Flasher

* The C.I.A. (Denée and Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly)

* Sam Ray (Teen Suicide)

* Stand Still

* Trey Pemberton (Creeping Death)

* Carla dal Forno

* Justice Tripp (Angel Du$t, Trapped Under Ice)

* Dougie Poole

* Scout Gillett

* Thotcrime

* Joseph D. Rowland (Pallbearer)

* Tamara Lindeman (The Weather Station)

* Jason Balla (Dehd)

* Melody's Echo Chamber

* Jawbox's J. Robbins and Zach Barocas

* Kid Congo Powers

* Katie Davies (Pupil Slicer)

* Fairweather

* Ezra Furman

* Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip)

* Michael Crain (Dead Cross)

* Andrew Lee (Ripped To Shreds)

* Ian Parton (The Go! Team)

* Scott Vogel (Terror, Buried Alive)

* Josh Berwanger (The Anniversary)

* Phobophilic

* Pool Kids

* Horsegirl

* The Callous Daoboys

* Rich Balling (The Sound Of Animals Fighting)

* Dana Margolin (Porridge Radio)

* Magnolia Park

* Dälek

* Greet Death

* Kurt Wagner (Lambchop)

* Tegan and Sara

* Mike York (Pianos Become The Teeth)

* Los Bitchos

* Holy Fawn

* Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan and TJ Stevenson

* Marci

* Dan Kjær Nielsen (Iceage)

* Tim Burgess (The Charlatans)

* Caracara

* Stars' Torquil Campbell and Pat McGee

* Alexander Jones (Undeath)

* Converge

* Jason Hall (Western Addiction)

* Vic Bondi (Articles of Faith, Redshift)

* Justin Pearson (The Locust, Deaf Club, Dead Cross)

* Have Mercy

* Conor Murphy (Foxing, Smidley)

* Glacier Veins

* Arm's Length

* Thrice

* Cave In

* Luther Manhole (Chat Pile)