Artists pay tribute to Justin Townes Earle (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Billy Bragg & more)

photo By Joshua Black Wilkins

On Sunday (8/23) night, the awful news broke that singer/songwriter Justin Townes Earle (son of Steve Earle) had passed away at age 38. Justin's music has had a profound impact on people over the years, including fellow musicians, many of whom have paid tribute. See tributes to Justin from Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Billy Bragg, Robyn Hitchcock, Frank Turner, The Decemberists' Colin Meloy, The Hold Steady's Craig Finn, Kevin Morby, Courtney Marie Andrews, Amanda Shires, Lydia Loveless, Dylan LeBlanc, Jonny Fritz, The Head and the Heart, Hiss Golden Messenger, Stephen King, and more below...

Kevin Morby:

Jonny Fritz:

Delta Spirit:

A few Instagram stories from Amanda Shires:

