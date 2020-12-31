Artists pay tribute to MF DOOM (Flying Lotus, El-P, Tyler the Creator, Q-Tip, Questlove & more)

Following the awful news that legendary rapper/producer MF DOOM died at 49 years old, tributes have come pouring in from fellow musicians and others in the music world. Read tributes below from Flying Lotus, El-P, Tyler the Creator, Questlove, Jay Electronica, Q-Tip, Denzel Curry, Westside Gunn, DJ Premier, Phonte, JPEGMAFIA, Ty Dolla $ign, Roc Marciano, Sa-Roc, Cordae, Playboi Carti, and many others...