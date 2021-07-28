Artists pay tribute to Slipknot’s Joey Jordison

The music world has been reacting to the death of founding Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, and tributes have been pouring in from fellow musicians, including Metallica, Slayer's Dave Lombardo, Anthrax, Pantera, Code Orange, HEALTH, Exodus, Testament's Alex Skolnick, Thundercat, Frank Turner, Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale, Screaming Females, Trivium, Machine Head's Rob Flynn, Morbid Angel, Perry Farrell, Sacred Reich, Khemmis, From Autumn To Ashes, Korn's Ray Luzier, Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta, Mike Portnoy, The Black Dahlia Murder's Alan Cassidy, Underoath's Chris Dudley, Devin Townsend, and many others. Slipknot themselves simply posted a plain black square in his honor. See tributes below...