Asake announces new album ‘Work Of Art,’ shares “Amapiano” ft. Olamide

As promised, Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake is following his 2022 debut album Mr. Money With the Vibe with his sophomore LP this year. That LP now has a title and release date; it's called Work Of Art and arrives June 15 via YBNL Nation/EMPIRE. The album features recent singles "2:30" and "Yoga," as well as the just-released "Amapiano" featuring Olamide. It's a kinetic, polyrhythmic pop song and another very promising taste of this new record. Check out the song and its video below.

Asake also has a couple US festival appearances coming up: Afro Nation Miami this weekend and Broccoli City in DC this July.