Asake announces US tour, including Barclays Center

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake is quickly blowing up internationally and he just announced US shows for this September, including some pretty large venues. It looks like the full tour announcement is TBA, but a press release states that he plays LA, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, DC, and more. He also plays DC's previously announced Broccoli City festival in July.

The Brooklyn show is September 8 at Barclays Center, and tickets for that one go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM with presales beforehand.

Asake's new album Work of Art comes out this week. Check out the latest video from the album below.