Asake shares new single “2:30,” releasing new full-length project this year

Rising Afrobeats artist Asake released the highly and deservingly acclaimed Mr. Money With the Vibe last year, he appeared on recent albums by Fireboy DML and Davido, he put out a track with Tiwa Savage, and he's continued to drop more singles of his own. "Yoga" arrived earlier this year, and now he shared new single "2:30" and revealed plans to release a new full-length project this year. Over shuffling, erratic production from Magicsticks and BlaiseBeatz, Asake shows off his powerful pipes and his knack for good hooks. Listen and check out the Edgar Esteves-directed video below.

He has upcoming US shows at Afro Nation in Miami on May 27 and Broccoli City in Washington, D.C. on July 16, and more TBA.

Asake also recently performed "Yoga" and Mr. Money With the Vibe's "Organise" on Fallon and you can check that out below too.