Ash celebrating ‘1977’ 25th anniversary with full-album livestream show

Named for the year two of its three members were born, Ash's full-length debut, 1977, was a hit in the UK and is chock full of punky, poppy indie rock earworms like "Girl from Mars," "Oh Yeah," "Goldfinger," and "Kung Fu." It remains one of their best-loved albums and still holds up today. Stream it, and watch videos from the album, below.

Ash are celebrating 1977's 25th anniversary with a full-album livestream performance on Saturday, June 5 at 3 PM Eastern. Tickets are on sale and there are a few options, including a 30-day on-demand pass, and merch packages.

In other news, Ash will be releasing BBC Sessions 1994-1999 for Record Store Day on June 12. It's limited to 1000 copies on hot pink vinyl and features songs recorded for John Peel and more. "Ash have been big fans of RSD for years," say the band. "It’s also a huge deal for us to make our RSD debut with a BBC sessions record. Sharing of Nirvana’s legendary session appearances via cassette recordings of Peel’s show were a massive influence on us in the early days. Hearing their already stripped down aesthetic pared down to the absolute core was so special as was their inspired choices of covers. It’s such an honour to be able to reveal this side of Ash on vinyl for the first time, still following in our heroes footsteps all these years later!” You can check out the artwork and tracklist below.

ASH - BBC SESSIONS 1994-1999

Side One

From The John Peel Session, Maida Vale 3rd April 1994

1. Petrol

2. Silver Surfer

3. Jazz 59

From The Evening Session, Maida Vale 14th October 1994

4. Girl From Mars

5. Coasting

6. American Devil

From The John Peel Session, Maida Vale 14th April 1996

7. Darkside Lightside

Side Two

From The Evening Session, Maida Vale 15th April 1996

1. Does Your Mother Know

Evening Session, Maida Vale 23rd September 1998

2. Wildsurf

3. Jesus Says

4. Who You Drivin’ Now?

From the John Peel Session, Live at Peel Acres 15th April 1999

5. Folk Song

6. Something Like You