Ashley Shadow announces new album ‘Only The End,’ shares song ft. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy

Vancouver singer/songwriter Ashley Shadow will follow her very good 2016 self-titled debut album with Only The End on September 24 via felte (pre-order). The album was made with contributions from past collaborator Bonnie 'Prince' Billy as well as Neko Case collaborator Paul Rigby, Joshua Wells (Black Mountain, Lightning Dust), Colin Cowan (Elastic Stars) and Ryan Beattie (Himalayan Bear), and it features recent single "For Love" as well as the just-released "Don't Slow Me Down," a duet with Bonnie 'Prince' Billy.

Continuing in the vein of her debut album, the new songs have the tender warmth of '60s/'70s folk music mixed with the arrangements and production style of modern indie rock, and Ashley's stunning voice always seals the deal. When she harmonizes with Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, it's absolutely heartbreaking. Listen to both songs below.

Tracklist

1. Gone Too Long

2. For Love

3. Don't Slow Me Down (feat. Bonnie 'Prince' Billy)

4. Grey

5. From You

6. I Will Remember

7. Unspoken

8. Nothing

9. Catlin

10. Bury