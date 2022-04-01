ASkySoBlack announce new EP ‘Autumn In The Water,’ share new track

Philly post-hardcore band ASkySoBlack's self-released 2021 debut EP What Is Yet To Come? was one of last year's best punk EPs, and we since named them one of 25 newer bands every 2000s emo fan needs to know, and we're excited to now learn that they've just announced their sophomore EP, Autumn In The Water, due April 20 via the great New Morality Zine label. The first single is "See You Sacred," which is another great example of this band's shoegazy, Hum-by-way-of-Hopesfall post-hardcore. A lot of bands have gotten Hummy in recent years, but ASkySoBlack really feel like a breath of fresh air for the genre. Listen below.

--

30 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover

Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 30 songs: