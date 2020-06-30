Astronautalis admits to abuse following new allegations

Minneapolis rapper Astronautalis released a statement after members of the city's hip hop scene, including DJ Fundo, Prof, P.O.S., and Dem Atlas, were accused of abusive behavior. Accounts have since surfaced accusing Astronauatalis, aka Andy Bothwell, of abuse, as well. On June 25, an anonymous account was posted to Instagram, which a Twitter user screencapped. In it, Bothwell is accused of sexual assault and physical abuse:

KT Endgahl came forward the next day, saying, "I wasn’t planning on coming forward, but since my abuser has decided his timeline can go back to normal, I feel obligated to say @astronautalis abused me for 7 years."

She continued, "I really didn’t want to come out. I really don’t want to be reliving my trauma all fucking over again. But there are no passes for this shit. That 'statement' was a joke. It was cruel to the MANY womxn he’s hurt. I am still trying to rebuild myself. 10 years after meeting him I’m still trying to pull the pieces of myself back together. Still trying to teach myself that I am a worthy human being. To all of the survivors—I hear you. I see you. I believe you. I’m sorry for the ways I failed you. We all deserved & deserve so much fucking better."

A third person also came forward with a lengthy account of their experience with Astronautalis. They ask that their account remain on Twitter; you can read it here.

Astronautalis responded to the allegations with a new statement. "All of that work I did on myself, and with my family, didn’t do a damn thing to all of the other women I have hurt, abused, and humiliated over the years," he wrote.

"I did emotionally abuse and gaslight KT Engdahl for years," he continued. "She cared a great deal about me, offered up an infinite well of kindness and friendship, and in return, I walked all over her. When I hurt her, I either convinced her the way she felt was wrong, or weaseled my way through some half assed apology, but I never fulled owned up to what I had done and what I was doing to her."

He also wrote, "When I read the account for the anonymous woman on Instagram, I was mortified. To have such disregard for her feelings, to be so blind to her fear in the moment, I was appalled to read that and recognize myself in those words. There is no explaining the way I behaved, there is no excuse for treating a human being like that."

"Going forward," he later continued, "I am going to try reach out to the other women I have hurt, and give them a chance to be heard, on their terms, if they want. I know I can not undo the damage I have done, but they deserve the chance to be heard, and I need to be forced to confront the damage I have done."

Read his full statement:

Astronautalis continued tweeting after his statement, writing:

Astronautalis had also been doing a podcast for Consequence of Sound, and they have now cut ties with him in a statement:

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, who was in Jason Feathers with Astronautalis, tweeted on June 26: "Mpls music shit this week is so intense. So many facts. So much ricocheting, lotta damage. From my distance, I do see all of it as progress."

