Astroworld “documentary” pulled from Hulu following backlash

Hulu has pulled a "documentary" special about last month's tragic Astroworld Festival following backlash on social media. The special, which was released on Wednesday (12/1) on the streaming service, was a 50-minute news piece produced by the Houston ABC affiliate KTRK-TV, that's also available to view online

"This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th," a Hulu spokesperson told Variety. "This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion.”

One viral tweet about the special reads, "Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around. People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started. Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this."

The description of the special read, "Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next."

Ten Astroworld attendees died during or following the events of the festival, including a nine year old boy. Organizers Live Nation and Travis Scott face numerous lawsuits, both from attendees and security guards.