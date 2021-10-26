Astroworld Fest 2021 lineup: Travis Scott, Tame Impala, SZA, Bad Bunny, Earth Wind & Fire, more

As mentioned, Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival is returning in November, and ahead of the 2021 edition, they've announced the lineup. Travis is headlining, and the lineup also includes Bad Bunny, Earth Wind & Fire, SZA, Tame Impala, Yves Tumor, Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Master P, Roddy Ricch, Sheck Wes, Toro Y Moi, Young Thug, and more. See it in full below.

The festival has been expanded from one to two days this year, and happens on November 5 and 6 at NRG Park in Houston, TX. Tickets are on sale now.

ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL 2021 LINEUP

21 Savage

Baby Keem

Bad Bunny

BIA

Chief Keef

Don Toliver

Earth, Wind & Fire

Houston All-Stars

Lil Baby

Master P

Roddy Ricch

Sheck Wes

Sofaygo

SZA

Teezo Touchdown

Toro Y Moi

Travis Scott

Tame Impala

Young Thug

Yves Tumor