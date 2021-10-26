Astroworld Fest 2021 lineup: Travis Scott, Tame Impala, SZA, Bad Bunny, Earth Wind & Fire, more
As mentioned, Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival is returning in November, and ahead of the 2021 edition, they've announced the lineup. Travis is headlining, and the lineup also includes Bad Bunny, Earth Wind & Fire, SZA, Tame Impala, Yves Tumor, Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Master P, Roddy Ricch, Sheck Wes, Toro Y Moi, Young Thug, and more. See it in full below.
The festival has been expanded from one to two days this year, and happens on November 5 and 6 at NRG Park in Houston, TX. Tickets are on sale now.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL 2021 LINEUP
21 Savage
Baby Keem
Bad Bunny
BIA
Chief Keef
Don Toliver
Earth, Wind & Fire
Houston All-Stars
Lil Baby
Master P
Roddy Ricch
Sheck Wes
Sofaygo
SZA
Teezo Touchdown
Toro Y Moi
Travis Scott
Tame Impala
Young Thug
Yves Tumor