Astroworld Fest security guards sue, alleging injury & lack of training

In addition to the numerous attendees of this month's tragic, deadly Astroworld Festival who have filed lawsuits against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, and other parties involved, Rolling Stone reports that two security guards who worked at the fest are suing. Samuel and Jackson Bush say that they were injured while trying to help attendees as the crowd surged, with Samuel saying he broke his hand and hurt his back after being trampled, and Jackson saying was mentally harmed when he pulled someone who'd died from the crowd.

In addition to Scott, Live Nation, Cactus Jack Records, the venue, NRG Park, Samuel and Jackson name AJ Melino & Associates in their suit, the security company who hired them to work the festival. According to the suit, the company didn't do background checks on their new hires, or give them training or supplies, including walkie-talkies. "For the most part, they told us where to stand, not to let people run in, and to be safe and not to put our hands on anybody,” Jackson said during a press conference. “There was no training.”

"AJ Melino & Associates did not do a background check to determine if the security guards it hired had the requisite experience and training to safely work at a Travis Scott concert," the Bushes' lawyer wrote. "AJ Melino & Associates did not provide basic training necessary for its security guards to perform their job safely the night of the Travis Scott concert at Astroworld."

AJ Melino & Associates didn't reply to a request for comment from Rolling Stone. Read RS's report in full here.