At The Gates announce new LP, ‘The Nightmare of Being’

Swedish melodeath pioneers At The Gates have announced their anticipated new album, the third of their reunion era and their seventh overall. It's called The Nightmare of Being and it's due out July 2 via Century Media. Jens Bogren, who worked with the band on 2014's At War With Reality, mixed and mastered the album, and you can see the cover art and tracklisting below. "It still sounds like At The Gates, 100 percent," vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant says. "It is just more of everything."

"The overall theme deals with the topic of pessimism, and I have been diving deep down in pessimistic philosophers," Redant continues. "Trying to understand this way of looking at the world. It is not a negative album, more a gateway into new ideas for me personally, trying out different perspectives. You could call the album an introduction to pessimism as a concept, I guess. It is a very dark album, but not negative."

They haven't shared a single yet, but stay tuned for that and more details. Meanwhile, they have European festival dates scheduled for this summer - see those below.

At The Gates - The Nightmare Of Being Tracklist

1. Spectre of Extinction

2. The Paradox

3. The Nightmare of Being

4. Garden of Cyrus

5. Touched by the White Hands of Death

6. The Fall into Time

7. Cult of Salvation

8. The Abstract Enthroned

9. Cosmic Pessimism

10. Eternal Winter of Reason

AT THE GATES: 2021 TOUR

23.-26.06.2021 Nummijärvi (Finland) - Nummirock Metal Festival

07.-10.07.2021 Ballenstadt (Germany) - Rock Harz Festival

15.-17.07.2021 Gävle (Sweden) - Gefle Metal Festival

15.-18.07.2021 Anyksciai (Lithuania) - Devilstone Festival

25.-31.07.2021 Tolmin (Slovenia) - MetalDays

29.-31.07.2021 Wacken (Germany) - Wacken Open Air