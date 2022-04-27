At The Gates announce ‘Slaughter of the Soul’ tour with Municipal Waste, Enforced

Swedish melodeath pioneers At The Gates will celebrate the (belated) 25th anniversary of their classic, massively influential 1995 album Slaughter of the Soul by performing it in full on a North American tour this August. The tour has support from crossover thrashers Municipal Waste on all dates, and additional support from Thrown Into Exile and Enforced, varying by date. At The Gates are also playing the album in full at Psycho Las Vegas.

The tour wraps up with a stop at NYC's Irving Plaza on August 30, and that one's with Municipal Waste and Enforced. Tickets go on sale Friday (4/29) at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Municipal Waste also recently announced a tour with Integrity, including NJ's Crossroads on June 19, which will be the closest to NYC that Integrity have played in a while. They're also releasing their new album Electrified Brain on 7/1 and you can pre-order our exclusive white vinyl variant of that.

At The Gates / Municipal Waste -- 2022 Tour Dates

8/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Henry Fonda Theatre w/ Thrown Into Exile

8/18 Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse w/ Thrown Into Exile

8/19 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre w/ Thrown Into Exile

8/20 Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Vegas (no Municipal Waste)

8/22 Denver, CO @ Gothic w/ Enforced

8/23 Lawrence, KS @ Granada w/ Enforced

8/24 Chicago, IL @ Concord w/ Enforced

8/25 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ Enforced

8/26 Montreal, QC @ Corona w/ Enforced

8/27 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors (Tattoo the Earth)

8/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w/ Enforced

8/29 Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore w/ Enforced

8/30 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza w/ Enforced