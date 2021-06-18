At The Gates embrace post-metal & prog on nearly-7-minute song “The Fall Into Time” (listen)

Pre-order an exclusive clear vinyl variant of At The Gates' new album.

Swedish melodeath legends At The Gates have shared "The Fall Into Time," the third single off their anticipated new album Nightmare of Being (clear vinyl pre-order), and this one's pretty different for them. The nearly-seven-minute song moves between symphonic territory, atmospheric post-metal, and straight-up prog. Listen below.

We've also got an exclusive ultra clear vinyl variant up for pre-order in our store, limited to just 300 copies. The LP drops 7/2 via Century Media.

