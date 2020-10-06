At The Gates prep new album for 2021, to begin recording this fall

Back in 1995, At The Gates released the now-legendary Slaughter of the Soul -- an album that influenced countless bands that favor fast, heavy, intense metal with bright melodic riffs -- and then they broke up just a year after its release. 19 years later, they came back in top form on 2014's At War With Reality, and they sounded just as killer on 2018's To Drink from the Night Itself, so we're very excited to learn that they're about to record their third reunion album, which is slated for a spring 2021 release.

They revealed the spring release in a teaser last month which was also hashtagged #TNOB (acronym for album title? any guesses?), and today they wrote on Instagram, "One month til we hit the studio to record our new album!! The preparations are going well and we can’t wait for you to hear what we have been working on!!" Stay tuned for more!

Watch At The Gates play Bloodstock in 2018: