At The Gates release “Spectre of Extinction” (pre-order the new LP on exclusive clear vinyl!)

At The Gates recently announced their new album The Nightmare of Being (due July 2 via Century Media), and now they've launched pre-orders and shared the first single, "Spectre of Extinction."

For the uninitiated, At The Gates initially put out four albums in the '90s, culminating in the release of 1995's Slaughter of the Soul, a stone cold classic of Swedish melodeath that influenced the entire second wave of American metalcore and still sounds timeless today. When they finally returned in 2014 with their first album in nearly 20 years, At War with Reality, they proved to be just as good as they were in the '90s, and 2018's great To Drink from the Night Itself kept the momentum going. So it should come as no surprise that new single "Spectre of Extinction" is yet another winner. It sounds like classic At The Gates, and it's just as thrilling as they were in the '90s. Listen below. A music video will premiere at noon ET.

--

